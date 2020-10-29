JACKSON — This past week, the Jackson County Commissioners adopted a proclamation that recognizes October 23-31, as Red Ribbon Week in Jackson County.
During their meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 20, Jackson County Commissioners Paul Haller, Ed Armstrong, and Jon Hensler (called in) voted 3-0 to pass Resolution 197-20.
On hand to accept the proclamation was Shannon Dalton, and Susan Rogers. Dalton and Rogers, were representing the Jackson County Substance-Abuse Prevention & Addiction Resource Council (SPARC), as members of the planning committee for Red Ribbon Week.
“Alcohol, and drug abuse affects individuals, families, and communities across the nation,” said Dalton. “It is imperative that visible, unified efforts by community members be launched to prevent drug abuse.”
Dalton added, “Red Ribbon Week offers citizens the opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to drug-free lifestyles. This year we would like to capture the celebration of Red Ribbon Week through encouraging our business and community members to decorate windows and doors in red. Our goal is to promote and celebrate drug-free living.”
Red Ribbon Week is celebrated in communities across the nation during the timeframe mentioned above. It is reportedly, the nation’s oldest and largest, drug-free prevention awareness program.
Dalton mentioned that there will be a Red Ribbon Rally on Friday, Oct. 30, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Jackson County Courthouse. All CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19 will be followed. After the rally, there will be a march to Jackson’s Manpower Park for a candlelight vigil.
Also, businesses, government, law enforcement, media, healthcare providers, religious institutions, schools, and other community-based organization are encouraged to demonstrate their commitment to a healthy, drug-free lifestyle by wearing red during the week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.