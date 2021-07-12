JACKSON — The OhioMeansJobs Center is proud to once again work in partnership with U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, local businesses, community leaders, higher education and local schools to host a Summer Manufacturing Camp in Jackson County.
As in previous years, the goal of this camp is to provide middle school students with the opportunity to gain a comprehensive perspective of the careers available in manufacturing today.
"As one of Ohio’s, and more importantly Jackson County’s, most significant industries, it is critical that we help students understand the opportunities that manufacturing has to offer in our community," stated Jackson County Department of Job and Family Services Director Tammy Osborne-Smith. "And, thanks to our sponsors, the camp registration fee is waived this year, so campers may attend for free."
Osborne-Smith added, "The camp will provide insight into the technology, innovation and advanced practices that are being utilized across the industry each day. Whether students are thinking about a career in logistics, human resources, management, marketing, engineering, biochemistry, maintenance, robotics or computer science, the SMC will offer a preview of jobs that will push the manufacturing industry outside the 21st century."
The 2021 Jackson County Summer Manufacturing Camp is set for July 27-29 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day. Registration is free. Meals and snacks provided. There will be field trips and live demonstrations.
Ohio Means Jobs and Jackson County Job and Family Services is offering the camp for inbound 6th and 7th graders throughout Jackson County that are interested in learning about our local manufacturing workforce.
Through the partnership of the Ohio Means Jobs Center, and the University of Rio Grande, and the Rio Grande Community College, this year's camp will be held at the Rio Grande Jackson Center.
Activities include making your own N95 mask at Phoenix Quality Manufacturing, a virtual plant tour of General Mills, in-person tour of Bellisio Foods, barrel presentation from Speyside Bourbon Cooperage and special in-person robotics demonstrations from Fluor-BWXT and the University of Rio Grande.
The deadline for parents to sign up their middle school students is July 20.
"A tremendous thank you goes out to our community partners at the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College – Jackson Center whom are hosting this year’s event," stated Osborne-Smith. "Jackson County’s manufacturing industry and related businesses are key to our future."
For more information, contact Sharissa Cooper at 740-688-4194. Sign up at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jackson-county-summer-manufacturing-camp-2021-tickets-160020005143?fbclid=IwAR1DD-dJ7DYFPC6_Aa8YPlr3vLNe7fi7gJr92xSzpff2lNR-3eQ14zN6Auk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.