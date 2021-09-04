MCARTHUR — The Vinton County Pilots & Booster’s (VPBA) are working hard to put the 50th Anniversary Air Show on. The anniversary show will be held on Sept. 26 at the Vinton County Airport. This year’s show will feature some of the best acrobatic planes and pilots from across the state. Featured pilots are Emerson Stewart III from Red Stewart Field in Waynesville, Ohio, Robert (Tico) Lecerda from Cincinnnati and Brett Hunter from Waynesville.
Debbie Stevens, secretary for the VPBA stated that this year’s show will be “one of the best.” She noted that this year’s show will have the return of the radio controlled planes.
“Roger Barnes will be back with the only known flying lawn mower,” she said. He has flown at our show before and is a crowd favorite act. Along with Roger, Mark Radcliff, who is a nationwide winner of many radio controlled competitions, will also fly his planes.
Josh Ervin, VPBA president, said that we have added something new to to the show.
“We’ll also have our model Rocket Club there, and they will will have a model rocket launch demonstration for the spectators along with the Candy Drop for the kids,” Ervin said. “Our own Screaming Chicken Sky Diving team will also start and end the show. It’s also rumored that Santa Claus will sky dive in before the Candy Drop”.
The show is free, however, the VPBA ask for a $10.00 parking donation to help fund the airport. The show starts at 1 p.m.
If you have any questions about this year’s show please email or phone me anytime, My cell number is 740-357-0268.
Thank you for your support.
Nick Rupert
