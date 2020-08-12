WELLSTON — The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) recently announced that student from Wellston High School has been selected to become a member of the esteemed organization.
Selected was Logan Remy, 15, of Wellston. Remy will be a sophomore at Wellston High School this upcoming school year.
The Society recognizes top scholars, who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment.
The announcement was made by NSHSS Founder and Chaiman Clacs Nobel, who’s the senior member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes.
“On behalf of NSHSS, I am honored to recognize the hard work, sacrifice and commitment that Logan has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence,” said Nobel. “Logan is now a member of a unique community of scholars a community that represents our very best hope for the future.”
NSHSS President James W. Lewis added, “We are proud to provide lifetime membership to young scholars to support their growth and development. We aim to help students like Logan build on their academic success by connecting them with unique learning experiences and resources. to help prepare them for college and meaningful careers.”
NSHSS members automatically become lifetime members at the time of their initial membership. At each step along the way- from high school to college to career- NSHSS connects outstanding young scholars with the resources they need to develop their strengths and pursue their passions
Formed in 2002 by James W. Lewis and Clacs Nobel, senior member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes, The National Society of High School Scholars recognizes academic excellence at the high school level and helps to advance the goals and aspirations of high-achieving students through unique learning experiences, scholarships, internships, international study and peer networks. Currently there are more than 1,500,000 Society members in over 170 countries.
For more information about NSHSS, visit www.nshss.org.
