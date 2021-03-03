In late February, Friends of Lake Hope, a local nonprofit with the goal of building the relationship between the general public and Lake Hop State Park in order to enhance, preserve, protect, and promote the park, gifted a Terra Tamer to the Zaleski Fire Department. The device is used to help rescuers transport injured hikers from areas that would be too difficult for more traditional means, such as a 4x4 vehicle, to be utilized.
The Terra Tamer is a slightly odd looking contraption that resembles a stretcher like pad placed on a large wheel that can easily traverse rough terrain. The litter wheel bears most of the weight of the device and the injured hiker. Steep declines are not an issue for the Terra Tamer as there is an integrated disk braking system to allow smooth downward travel. All this while weighting less than 16 pounds.
The Courier was unable to reach ZFD for comment as to how useful the equipment will be but Bob West from the board at Friends of Lake Hope did report that first responders have expressed gratitude for use of the Terra Tamer in instances where hikers need to be carried even in areas that aren’t heavily wooded.
