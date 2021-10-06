WELLSTON — A retirement open house is being held in honor of Wellston City Schools Superintendent Karen Boch. She has served as superintendent since Aug. 2010. The open house is set for Sunday, Oct. 10, from 4-6 p.m. at the Wellston Depot located on Railroad Avenue.

