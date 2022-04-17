RIO GRANDE — The University of Rio Grande will host HopeFest Saturday, April 23, bringing more than 10,000 luminarias to fill Rio’s rugby field to raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention.
The all-day event held on main campus starts at 2 p.m. with the 5k run/walk. Throughout the day enjoy a Hike for Hope, yoga, kids’ corner, vendors, and food trucks. The Out of the Darkness walk start at 6 p.m. and will end with a lighting ceremony to honor those lost to suicide. The luminarias can sponsored for one dollar online and support Rio’s Student Well-Being Fund.
The yearly event supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education and support programs and its bold goal to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide 20% by the year 2025. Many sponsors of the luminarias have decorated them in remembrance of someone lost to suicide or as a way to send thoughts of someone struggling.
“We’ve made the Out of the Darkness Walk into Hope Fest to spread suicide prevention and mental health awareness, bring community support, and most of all, Hope,” stated Dr. Courtney Ruggles, social work professor and president of the AFSP Ohio Chapter.
She continued, “We are asking community members to join us in combatting this leading cause of death, and in Ohio the third leading cause of death among ages 10-34 years, and support both American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and University of Rio Grande initiatives to fight suicide.”
For more information about HopeFest event or how your organization can get involved, please visit rio.edu/hope-fest
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.