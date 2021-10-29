JACKSON — Rock for Tots presents “Remembering the 60’s Concert #2” on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m. The concert will feature John Jones, David Leach, Bart Wiseman, Craig Klein and John Pelletier. Paul Pollard will also be a special guest. All proceeds go to Rock for Tots to benefit to benefit local Christmas Toy Drives. Tickets are $20 each, and are available online at www.markayjackson.org.

