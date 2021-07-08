WELLSTON — In almost every small town across America, I bet you can still find some kind of dairy bar, that the locals just adore. That is still the case in the City of Wellston.
Back in May, Ralph and Barb Prater were excited to announce that they had purchased The Dairy Corner, located at 802 S. Pennsylvania Avenue in Wellston.
The Prater’s renamed the business “Rocket Dairy Corner.” The business logo was designed by Brenda Aubrey, and Darling Creations made the sign.
The Prater’s purchased the historic business from Lynn Craig, who operated the business, with her late husband Curtis for almost 40 years. Mr. Craig had passed away in 2019.
The Rocket Dairy Corner serves freshly made Jackson County veals, footlongs with sauce, a variety of hard to resist sides, milkshakes, and soft-serve ice cream.
The building originally housed Wellston’s first Dairy Queen (DQ). Later DQ moved, and the building housed a dairy bar that underwent a few ownership changes. The building has been on the corner of S. Pennsylvania Avenue and E. Eighth Street, for over 60 years.
Barb was happy to report that Joyce Farmer will continue to serve as operations manager. She also added that the same staff (a total of six employees) will continue at the business.
Barb told The Courier that after 33 years in the financial services, she decided to retire.
“I wanted to do something that puts me back involved with the community, to be able to serve people,” Barb said, “It was just a great opportunity to take over a business that had already been established.”
Barb added, “We are excited to continue serving great food to our community.”
The business is open Monday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The business is closed on Sundays. In addition to cash, the business now accepts all major credit/debit cards.
The business reports, that this fall, be sure to look for daily specials.
The business can be reached by calling 740-384-2087. Also, check out their Facebook page “Rocket Dairy Corner” for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.