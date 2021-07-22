JACKSON — Earlier this year, the Jackson City School (JCS) Band Boosters received a special monetary donation in memory of a former band student.
The special presentation was made during a meeting of the JCS Band Boosters back in April. The monetary donation came from Vi and Marvin Ross. The Ross’ presented a check for $6,661.28 to Jackson Band Director Ryan Hurd.
The donation was earmarked to pay for additional new uniforms needed for the growing Marching Ironmen. The Boosters voted to purchase 15 additional band uniforms for the 2021-22 marching season that will include a trip to Disney World in March 2022.
Due to the cost of the uniforms, the Boosters decided to make the necessary down payment and requested a loan for the balance of the cost from the Jackson City School District Board of Education. This loan would be repaid in monthly increments by the Boosters.
The details of the loan caught the attention of Mr. and Mrs. Ross. They decided to donate the amount of the loan to the Boosters in memory of their daughter, Susan Renee Ross, who had passed suddenly on Feb. 13, 2021.
“We are making this donation in memory of our daughter, Susan,” stated Vi. “She passed away suddenly on Feb. 13, 2021 ... She would have been 46 years old on Feb. 14.”
Vi added, “Susan was a 1993 Jackson High School graduate. She also went to Rio Grande College where she earned two bachelor’s degrees and later got her master’s degree from Marshall University. Susan worked for Marshall as a Senior Accountant. Susan loved being in the band, playing her trumpet or being in the flag line-up. Susan had the honor of having Mr. Dick Berry as her band director. She loved to hear him say: To be early is to be on time, to be on time is to be late, and to be late is to be left behind.”
The Boosters were very thankful for the generous donation from Mr. and Mrs. Ross.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.