My nephew, Briar Jones, works for a company that upholsters church pews. The month of January he will be at the Grand Ole Opry House redoing the seats there. If I could fit in his suitcase, I would go along!
My great niece, Ana Jeffers, was on the front row when Gallipolis in Lights was on the Today Show. I misreported in my column last week that it would be Friday and said in the 5 a.m. hour! Today Show comes on at 7! I had gotten the info from WSAZ!
Congrats to Matt Garvey, who has played Santa for 50 years!
Congrats to Dave Channell who has worked for Jackson City Fire Department for 50 years!
If you are planning your next vacation, Aaron Allen owns a condo in the Dominican Republic!
I was saddened to learn that Mary Singh, wife of the Chiropractor at Active Care, passed away Christmas Eve. She loved helping people with illnesses, with her herbs. I was there one day when an Amish couple came in with their son, and said the doctor told them Mary could help him.
Some of you may remember Paul Kessler‘s wife Vicky. She passed away over the holidays. She lived in Las Vegas, Nevada.
New tenant at the Total Media building will be a church.
Thoughts to ponder — I don’t think inside the box. I don’t think outside the box. I don’t even know where the box is!
Another thought — Be that person who roots for others. Who tells a person they look amazing, and encourage others to believe in themselves and their dream.
Another thought — Don’t mess with old people. We didn’t get this way by being stupid..
Happy birthday on January 1st to Shawn Richendollar, Kaylee Riley, Tina Brandenbury, Sue Flaker, Rose Wolfe, April Wolfe, Amy Hobbs, Darrell Radcliff, Carolyn Curtis, and Dave Channell; on the 2nd is Elliott Perry, John Hunter, Joe Morgan, Stephanie Ramey, Pat Muffley, Shawn Wallace, Rhonda Wildman, Carl Barnett, Maylin Hopkins, Bob Kuhn, Kelli Wilson, and Sonya Smith, and happy anniversary to Kathy and David Nino; on the 3rd is Mary Birchfield, Charlie Michael, Myra Sites, Bertha Muffley, Sidonna Crabtree, Chip Smalley, Tyler Baisden, Jonathon Hamilton, and Lisa Atwood, and happy 58th anniversary to Bob and Eunice Newsome, and happy 60th to Bill and Kay Libby; on the 4th is Bettina Hughes, Jeannette Rasp, Tom Hill, Patricia Johnson, Gerry Moore, Blake Arnott, Stephen Holland, Shawn Riley, and Jude Farley is 16, and happy 62nd anniversary to Clayton and Arlene Musick; on the 5th is Carolyn Allison 91, Judd Meacham, Chris Burge, and Brett Foster; on the 6th is Susan Daniels, Leah Lovett, Dean Osborne, Christopher Rose, Andrew Carter, Tina Louvet, Janet Faught, Carson Matley, and Debbie Fisher, and happy anniversary to Mitch and Brenda Harrison.
Happy New Year. See you Round the Town.
