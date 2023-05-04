We lost two class of 1952 Bloomfield girls last week. My aunt Emogene Farley Cahoon and her friend JoAnn Ann Lewis Wood.
featured
Round' the Town: Congrats to Jackson Alumni Scholarship recipients
- By Karen Wyant
-
- Updated
- 0
We lost two class of 1952 Bloomfield girls last week. My aunt Emogene Farley Cahoon and her friend JoAnn Ann Lewis Wood.
Rummage sale at Hope UMC tomorrow (Saturday) 9-2.
Coming soon in Wellston in the former Sofa and Mattress location at 1306 S. Pennsylvania Avenue in Wellston is another furniture type business. I saw a sneak peek on Facebook and looks like some nice items for sale.
Be sure to check out the Chapters and Pages Book Nook on Facebook. It is located next door to Corner Pub where the T-shirts are in the window. Go in and the book store is on the right.
Some nice day, take a walk thru downtown Wellston or Jackson and see all the new businesses and what they have to offer!
Jerry’s Automotive in Jackson on Huron Street is having a cruise in tomorrow (Saturday).
My good friend Steven Chapman is working at David Strickland State Farm in Oak Hill. He is also a terrific DJ!
Congrats to Trenton Evans, Braxton Saunders, and Abby Seimetz, on their receiving the Jackson Alumni Scholarships.
Bob Teichman had a good cancer report! Dave Adkins and Amy Wyatt both had surgery. Remember them in prayer. .
Thoughts to ponder-Any person who has to hurt others to feel powerful is a very weak individual!
Another thought-I wish pets lived longer, and life wasn’t so expensive, cake didn’t make you fat, and people weren’t idiots!
Another thought-Back in the day it was a game of dodge ball where you found out who really didn’t like you!
Happy birthday on May 8th to Angel Coen, Randy McKenzie, Chris Brakenbury, Ben Davis, Andrea Hill, and Tiny Strickland is 86! On the 9th is Doris Barry, Heather Williams, Annabell Mercer, Tanya Barnett, Sam Stevenson, Brent Michael, classmate Linda Marcum Sickles, Melissa Prater, Patty Reynolds and grand-daughter Millie, and Beth Lightle; on the 10th is Jean Carter, Keegan Graham, Josh Martin, Stephanie Kirk, Norman Gilliland, Larry McGuire, Frank Haas, great niece Kaylee Logan is 10; on the 11th is Jeannette Kiefer, Alice Hill, Pat Pletcher, Andrea Thomas-Davis, classmate John Morrow, Phil Arbaugh and twin sister Phyllis Howard; on the 12th is Kendra Davis; on the 13th is Dustin Hatfield, Sarah Martin, Fred Bierhup, Craig Waugh, great grand son Cooper Marcum (13), Mary Farleigh, Anita McManus, Cathy Wolford, and Brandon Clarkson, and happy anniversary to Tim and Pat Thompson; on the 14th is Beverly Moore, Marc Carman, Kathy Hafer, Beverly McGowan, Carolyn Taylor, and Leota Haas, and happy 7th anniversary to Alex and Erin Poetker, happy 40th to John and Bev Ondera, and happy 41st to Diane and Michael Wildman.
That’s all for now. See you Round the Town.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.