Tina Mapes saw her first hummingbird April 5th, which is early for them. Pat Rhea saw her first hummingbird in Michigan over the weekend.
featured
Round' the Town: Happy 100th birthday to Clyde McCoy
- By Karen Wyant
-
- Updated
- 0
Tina Mapes saw her first hummingbird April 5th, which is early for them. Pat Rhea saw her first hummingbird in Michigan over the weekend.
Happy retirement to Billy Hughes, retiring from Osborne Equipment after working there since December 1989!
Belated happy 100th birthday to Clyde McCoy. He served on the USS Iowa Battleship in WWII!
Brayson and Trevyn Sturgill have graduated from Marine Boot Camp. They graduated from CLA in December and left for basic in January. Thank you gentlemen for serv ing our Country.
Southern Sassy and Sweet Boutique has moved from McArthur to 15 S. Ohio Avenue in Wellston. They offer a variety of merchandise and take orders on T-shirts. Owner is Brittany Barnes.
The Trading Cards illustrations by local man Kris (Ryan) Penix, is on display at the Markay Theater in Jackson for the month of April. He is an Illustrator for TOPPS trading cards and specializes in Star Wars. He is the son of Ted Penix and Pam Morgan and is married to Bethany Sayre Penix.
Cross Point Church is located in the former Stiffler Store building on Broadway.
Hd-ink, a tattoo shop, is located in the former Western Auto building.
Hush Child by local author Dale Lykins is available at Elizabeth’s Flowers and gifts across from PNC Bank in Jackson.
I’ve been hearing some “atta boys” for the Papis Hamden (Pizza) in Hamden at 35 Main Street. The pictures on Face book make me hungry.
New on Coalton Council is Keritha Bakies-Shriver.
Thoughts to ponder-back when I was a kid there wee two ways to die-natural causes and talking back to your parents!!!
Another thought-Everyone has the right to be stupid. It’s just some people abuse the privilege!
Another thought-Sometimes God sends an ex back in to your life to see if you are still stupid!
Happy birthday on April 19th to Gary Turner, Ronnie Bentley, Candy Hart, Shirley Taylor, Sharelle Gerstenberger, Vivian Poole, James Marquis, and Connie Cottrill, and happy anniversary to Dan and Karen Dobbins; on the 20th is grandson Jeffrey Jayjohn (33), Ron Queen, Kara Lynn Curtis, Shannon Jackson, Lori Shaw, Jay Burtrand, Freddie Cochran, and Judy Spires, and happy 17th anniversary to my nephew Jack Farley and wife Jenny; on the 21st is Joshua Wallace, Emily Mapes, Misty DeBorde, Lori Wiseman, Maurice Napper, Kim Lindeboom, Michelle Collins, and Cindy McManus; ON THE 22ND IS Linda Trainner, Kay Cooper, Trevor Leonard, nephew Jeremy Johnson (40),Dannette Perry. Dana Boggs, and Joyce Webb Hall, and happy 18th anniversary to Zack and Sarah Haller; on the 23rd my son Mike is 52, Larry Qoeen, Emily Gurney, Ella Mae Waughn, Jim Waugh, and Joy Hall Poe, and happy 18th anniversary to Tom and Becky Hill; on the 24th is Michael Roach, Judy Whetzel, Mirada Osborne, Ava Barnett, Ted L. Hollingshead, Alicia Tilley, Cora Willett, Clay Staker, and classmate SuDell ShepherdYoung; on the 25th is Sid Smith, Dewey Canter, Mike and Jensen Greene (15), Jim Leonard, Tim Scarberry, Slone Massie, and Minnie Perkins is 97!
That’s all for now. See you Round the Town.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.