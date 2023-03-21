Round' The Town: Congrats To Tiffany Speakman

Karen Wyant

Congrats to grandparents John and Tina Leonard on the birth of Roman Wayne Leonard on March 15th. He weighed seven pounds and is 19 inches long.


