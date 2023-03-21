Congrats to grandparents John and Tina Leonard on the birth of Roman Wayne Leonard on March 15th. He weighed seven pounds and is 19 inches long.
Round' the Town: Roman Wayne Leonard is born
- By Karen Wyant
Joy and Bishop James Marquis have a new grand0daughter, Bremmilyn Catherine, born March 14th.
A new Counseling Center going in on Acy Avenue. They specialize in behavioral health care.
I attended a graduation party for Kaleb Morris last week. He graduated from Electrical school.
Prayers needed for two Oak Hill Oaks players injured in an auto accident. Another football player, Austin, needs prayers.
My sister Doris kept telling our sister Eva she needed glass pie plates. Doris was at a yard sale and saw two for $3 and bought them. Eva made a pie and complained she didn’t like the lip on the pie pan. Then Eva realized why the pie dishes looked familiar-they were church offering plates!!!
Congrats to the Jackson Cheerleaders for their first place finish in Florida!!!
Thursday I had a bad fall outside in my yard. I am sore I think on every inch of my body. I go to bed and can’t find a spot to lay that isn’t sore! Thankfully, my neighbors son was outside and got them to help me up. Getting older ain‘t for sissies!
Jackson High School is thinking of adding an archery class to the Athletic Department. I was excited to learn of a fishing tournament class!
I read on Facebook that Le Ella bowling lanes in Wellston has Le Ella pizza and it is delicious!
First day of Spring and I had a customer looking for an air conditioner!
I was saddened to learn of the death of Bloomfield kid, Elizabeth Hall Hicks Class of 1965. She was a wonderful person.
Ed and Marge Henderson have a new roof and porch on their home. Lookin good!
Thoughts to ponder-Don’t just be good to others. Be good to yourself also.
Another thought-I wish everything was as easy as getting fat!
Another thought-Life is weird-First you want to grow up, and then you want to be a kid again! .
Happy birthday on March 29th to Jeri Samples, C arl Woolum, Laura Thorne, Catherine Ousley, Bran don Weber, Johnny Ellenberger, and Emma Shaw; on the 30th is Alvie Pelfrey, Madeline Payne, Pat Eisnaugle, Penny Crabtree, Susan Holland, Pat Robinson, Bev Shoemaker, Cindy Loomis, Kenny Wyant, Treylon Tipton (14), Kelli Meredith, Teresa Stephenson, and Aunt Shirley Kagey; on the 31st is Judy Henderson,Herbert Edgar Skaggs Jr., Sue Barnett, Jennifer Moore, Sarah Weller, Cheryl Whetstone, and Sarah Whalen; on April 1st is Ty Walke, Debbie Osborne, Courtney Lyons, Bob Farley, Betty Bowman, Richard Wolfe, Donna Lou Mattison, Kimber McCarty, Lori Hill, Rhonda Moore, Marsha McGuire, Mike Crusan, Morgan Bowman, and Paul Miller; on the 2nd is Jo Ann Rose, Torria Haynes, Vida Duhl, Vivian Woods, Haley Discus, Classmate Joe Howell, Kim Lewis, and Billy McManis, and happy anniversary to Billy and Rhonda Wildman; on the 3rs is Margaret Cochran, Linda Saunders, Kristy Kirby, Cathy Shelton, Aaron Causey, Ethan Devlin, Amanda Baker, and Brian Wiley, and happy 47th anniversary to Randy and Debbi e McKenzie; on the 4th is Kim Phillips, Carol McCorkle, Charles Cooper Jr., step-daughter Mary Jo Barret, and Jeremiah Jennings.
That is all for now. See you Round the Town.
