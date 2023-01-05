A round-up of all things Vinton and Jackson counties…
Round-up: Flash Floods and Tree Trimming
- By Miles Layton Editor
When it was raining Tuesday and Wednesday, I thought maybe it was time to begin building an ark like Noah did.
Flash flooding here and there. Roads closed. I wonder how folks got home that day.
Vinton County schools let out early Tuesday and closed on Wednesday. A few miles outside New Plymouth, there was deep water crossing SR 56 on Tuesday so I had to backtrack again as I crossed the county.
Some days I travel the county more than a bit so when I saw some of the slow moving creeks flowing like rivers, that was something to see.
I never thought about it until now, but I’m glad McArthur is on top of a hill. Same with churches near and far such as Cornelius Chapel in Creola to Putnam Chapel a few miles outside Prattsville.
Water flows downhill, so some low lying homes and hollers were a bit waterlogged. One family living near a creek in Hamden had at least three feet of water in their garage.
Climate change comes to mind when experiencing such weather, but anyone who has ever lived in the hills and mountains knows how things flow in wet weather. Been that way for years – long before climate change became a rallying cry for some folks when it gets too cold in the winter or too hot in August.
In other news, a tree trimming project will begin Jan. 16 on SR 278, between SR 56 and U.S. 50 in Vinton County according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. The project will begin on the SR 56 end. This is a moving operation and the road will be closed where working is taking place. Contact the Vinton County ODOT Garage for updated information at (740) 568-4410. Estimated completion: Feb. 10.
Click on the project to see its location at OHGO.com.
That explains the signs I’ve been seeing along SR 278.
Saturday, Hamden Fire Department provided mutual aid water and manpower to a structure fire 33820 Old Dixon Rd in Elk Township. Also on scene McArthur and Zaleski fire deparments, Vinton County Sheriff Office, and Vinton County EMA.
Send news tips to mlayton@vintonjacksoncourier.com
