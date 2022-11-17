Round-up: YouTube Broadcasts, Pig Too

A round-up of all things Vinton and Jackson counties…
Vinton County Health Department recently received a $300,000 grant from the National Association of City and County Health Districts for implementing overdose prevention strategies – one of only 15 counties nationwide to be awarded the grant. There is no denying that folks need help out there. Grant allows the VCHD to hire two-full time employees and do a lot more programming and such.
Jackson City Council is no longer going to broadcast city council meetings via YouTube.
“The City of Jackson, following suit with other local municipalities, has opened its doors to the public for all council meetings. The meetings will no longer be broadcasted via the YouTube link. We welcome the public to attend the meetings at 7 p.m. in council chambers,” the city posted to its web page.
Since the pandemic changed things to zoom or YouTube, I’ve covered meetings in places near and far between the Outer Banks, Kentucky and now Ohio. In many small towns and rural places, local governments contend with technical issues to record and post these meetings to the web, so Jackson’s move to end YouTube is not unusual.
Though YouTube is nice, there is something to be said for attending these meetings in person – for example, Jackson City Council meets the second and fourth Mondays of each month.
It’s budget season for municipalities, so I’ll be reporting on these matters in upcoming editions.
While this news tidbit didn’t happen in Vinton or Jackson counties, it caught my eye: Athens County Sheriff’s Deputies were recenty dispatched to Carbondale Road, Nelsonville, for a report of a pig that was loose in the caller’s yard. Deputies arrived in the area and located the pig’s owner, who then went to retrieve the animal. Upon the owner retrieving the pig, the little piggy went wee wee wee all the way home.
Love it!!!
The Waltons Thanksgiving airs Sunday, November 20 and streams next day free only on The CW! Yep, our family will definitely be watching this show – new, a follow-up of sorts to last year’s The Waltons’ Homecoming.
Jackson First Church of the Nazarene will host its monthly free breakfast for veterans starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at the church’s gym located at 251 Powell Drive. Breakfast is open to all veterans, active military and their families. Breakfast is held monthly on the third Saturday.
Had lunch the other day at the Peking Cook in Wellston. Good broccoli. Restaurant has been around a long time, so you know it has good food.
Last note, when traveling deep in the woods of Vinton County, I tend to see a lot of old farmhouses. Seeing such tends to get me to thinking – particularly after reflecting on Pastor Jerry Griffith’s words from Cornelius Chapel – see page A3. Like the Egyptians of Biblical times, our family has been traveling through the wilderness in recent years, so maybe its time to put down some roots. God puts folks where they are needed – we followed His lead to Vinton County and Southeast Ohio. Thus anyone who knows of a rustic farmhouse for sale, maybe reach out to me – who knows – mlayton@vintonjacksoncourier.com
Send any news tips that way too.
Have a good Thanksgiving.
