JACKSON — The Jackson Firefighters Association has announced the hours for Santa’s House in Manpower Park in Jackson.
Children can visit Santa in his house near Glenna Reed Memorial Playground beginning Saturday, Dec. 5, following the “Christmas in the Park” tree lighting until 8:30 p.m. that evening.
Then the house will be open Thursdays through Sundays from 5-7 p.m. until December 19.
This year, due to COVID-19 safety measures, there will be plexiglass in the doorway of Santa’s House to separate Santa and the children.
In addition to Santa’s House, Santa will once again, be on a float going around the City of Jackson on Dec. 20-21, so be sure to watch for him.
