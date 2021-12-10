JACKSON — Cultivating Our Future is holding a new event, “Santa’s Reindeer Christmas Party,” in Jackson’s Manpower Park. It is set for Saturday, Dec. 11, from 3-5 p.m. Children can expect Santa, live reindeer, free hot cocoa and treats, face painting, reindeer games, free mittens, hat and kids crafts.

