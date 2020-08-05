Kroger of Jackson

Kroger of Jackson has some signage posted reminding shoppers of the upcoming Ohio Tax-Free Days.

JACKSON — Parents and teachers in Jackson County will have the chance to save a little bit of money on back to school items this weekend.

Ohio will have a sales tax holiday from Friday, Aug. 7, at 12 a.m. to Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 at 11:59 p.m.

During the holiday, the following items are exempt from sales and use tax:

  • An item of clothing priced at $75 or less;
  • An item of school supplies priced at $20 or less; and
  • An item of school instructional material priced at $20 or less.

Items used in a trade or business, according to the Ohio Department of Taxation, are not exempt under the sales tax holiday.

Beginning in 2019, Sub. S.B. 226, provided for a permanent sales tax holiday on the first Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of August each year.

For more information regarding the sales tax holiday, please refer to the Department’s Sales Tax Holiday Frequently Asked Questions Section. If you have any additional questions regarding the sales tax hoilday, call 1-800-304-3211.

