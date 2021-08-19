JACKSON — Since 1931, the Elks National Foundation has helped thousands of students who need financial assistance fulfill their dreams of attending college.
Each year the Jackson Elks Lodge #466 invites area seniors to submit applications for the Most Valuable Student (MVS) scholarships. Once again, the applications submitted through Lodge #466 did very well in the district, state and national levels of the program.
The MVS scholarship is available to high school seniors who are United States citizens. The student scholars are outstanding students who are at or near the top of their classes, active in their schools and communities and recognized as leaders by their peers. Applicants do not need to be related to a member of the Elks. Males and females compete separately and are judged on scholarship, leadership and financial need.
Local seniors receiving honors for 2021 represented both Jackson High School and Wellston High School.
Those receiving a scholarship were:
Madison Adkins plans to attend The Ohio State University and study philosophy, politics and economics on a pre-law track.
Ana Soria will be attending The Ohio State University to study sociology on a pre-law track.
Rhianna McWilliams will attend Wright State University for pre-med.
Caleb Hutchison will attend The Ohio State University to study psychology.
Macon Perrill plans to attend The Ohio State University and major in civil engineering.
Owen White will attend The Ohio State University to pursue a degree in computer and information science.
The Jackson Elks Lodge members were extremely proud of its area youth for their dedication and service to the community.
