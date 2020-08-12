On Wednesday, Aug. 19, the staff of the Vinton County Local School District will welcome students grades 1-12 back to school.
To be eligible for preschool, the child must by 4 by Aug. 1. Enrollment for preschool will require the following documents: birth certificate, immunization records, proof of residency, proof of income, up-to-date physical, dental exam and custody papers, if applicable. The child must by 5 by Aug. 1 to enroll in kindergarten. The following documents are required for kindergarten enrollment: borth certificate, immunization records, proof of residency, up-to-date physical exam and custody papers, if applicable.
Registration for preschool and kindergarten will be held as follows:
- Central Elementary: Monday, Aug. 17
- West Elementary: Tuesday, Aug. 18
- South Elementary, Wednesday, Aug. 19
Registration times for preschool will be 8:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Registration times for kindergarten will be 12:30-2:30 p.m.
All registrations will be held by appointment in the gymnasium at each elementary building. There will be five stations set up (socially distanced): finance, family support, transportation, enrollment, parent interview. Only one parent will be allowed for the registration process. Siblings and/or other children cannot attend.
Parents who have pre-registered their child online will receive an information packet to complete and their appointment date, time and place. Parents who did not pre-register in the Spring will need to call the district office for an appointment time, 740-596-5218.
All preschool students who are moving to kindergarten for the 2020-2021 school year mist turn in an updated physical form signed by a professional health care provider and an updated immunization record by the first day of school.
Kindergarten students and the preschool students coming on Tuesday/Thursday schedule will begin school on Thursday, Aug. 20 and Friday, Aug. 21 will be the first day for preschool students on the Wednesday/Friday schedule.
The district will not be having parent meetings this year. The date the district typically designates for this will be used for staff professional development and COVID-19 safety protocol. District officials will be communicating via the district’s website, social media platforms, area newspapers and SchoolMessenger. Please review the district’s reopening plan and Top 10 expectations on the district’s website. The district also requests parents review the Parent Video posted to the website.
All 7th grade students must turn in an immunization form to the middle school verifying that they have had one dose of T-dap and one dose of meningococcal vaccine on the first day of school. This may also be scanned and emailed to courtney.scarberry@vc-k12.us or faxed to 740-596-3815.
All 12th grade students must now have two doses of meningococcal vaccine administered. The second dose must be administered on or after the student’s 16th birthday. If the first dose of meningococcal vaccine was administered after the 16th birthday, a second dose is not required. An updated immunization record must be turned into the high school on the first day of school. This may also be scanned and emailed to rtuhann.cline@vc-k12.us or faxed to 740-596-3003.
Vinton County Local School District time schedules:
Vinton County High School: 8:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Vinton County Middle School: 8:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
West Elementary: 7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
South Elementary: 7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Central Elementary: 7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Students new to the district for the 2020-2021 school year must register as soon as possible at one of the following sites and must call for an appointment:
Vinton County High School (grades 9-12)
63910 U.S. Highway 50
McArthur, OH 45651
Phone: 740-596-5258
J.J. Milliken, Principal
Joshua Kirkpatrick, Assistant Principal
Vinton County Middle School (grades 6-8)
63780 Locker Plant Road
McArthur, OH 45651
Phone: 740-596-5243
Jeremy Ward, Principal
Sara Henneman, Assistant Principal
Central Elementary
507 Jefferson Ave.
McArthur, OH 45651
Phone: 740-596-4386
Kimberly Arthur, Principal
South Elementary
38234 State Route 93
Hamden, OH 45634
Phone: 740-384-2731
Miranda Smith, Principal
West Elementary
57772 U.S. Highway 50
McArthur, OH 45651
Phone: 740-596-5236
Brian Thompson, Principal
Buckeye Hills Career Center
The career center will begin classes on Thursday, Aug. 13 under their Plan B model. All VCLSD students that are registered at Buckeye Hills Career Center should receive a letter from Buckeye Hills telling them which level of student they are (Level 1 or Level 2). The first day for Level 1 students at Buckeye Hills will be Thursday, Aug. 13. The first day for Level 2 students Aug. 17. If you have any questions about your Buckeye Hills student please contact Buckeye Hills at 740-245-5334 and check their website regularly at buckeyehills.net and click on reset and restart tab.
Buckeye Hills will start four days before VCLSD will begin. If you are not familiar with the pickup and drop-off procedures for when Buckeye Hills is in session and VCLSD classes are not in session, contact the VCLSD transportation department at 740-596-4029 for time schedules.
Parents should receive information regarding changes in regular bus routes within the VCLSD from their child’s bus driver. Parents who have additional questions or concerns should contact Mike Ogier, transportation coordinator, at 740-596-4029 or the superintendent of schools’ office at 740-596-5218.
Parking and drop-off
For the 2020-2021 school year, students dropped off and picked up at Vinton County High School will be moved to the bottom lot in the student parking area closest to the football field. Students will no longer be dropped off or picked up in front of the high school building. The bottom lot by the football field will be gated off from the student parking area and signs will mark entrance and exit. Upon entering the lot, there will be marked lanes to follow, and no cars should park in a manner that blocks and of these lanes. Upon exiting the parking lot, vehicles will be required to turn right only toward McArthur. There will be signs posted to follow.
Also, there are to be no vehicles entering the bus loop between the high school and middle school. School personnel will be available to help guide you through this process.
Students will not be permitted to park in the bottom lot at any time during the day. Assigned parking will be in the upper two lots in the student parking area. No cars will be permitted to park in the lower lot between the hours of 7:30-8:30 a.m. or between the hours of 3-4 p.m. These changes have been made with safety in mind and to help reduce traffic and congestion.
School day start information
The building doors will open at 8:15 a.m. Students entering the building after the 8:20 a.m. bell will be considered late for school.
Breakfast will be served in the classrooms at VCHS after the tardy bell rings.
All students in grades preschool through 12 will be entitled to a free lunch as well as a free breakfast during the 2020-2021 school year. All students are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity and eat free breakfast and free lunch every day.
Middle school building doors will open at 8:15 a.m. Breakfast will be served in the school cafeteria and/or classrooms from 8:15-8:30 a.m.
Elementary students wishing to eat breakfast must be at school when the doors open at 7:45 a.m. Breakfast will not be served to students arrived late unless there is a bus problem. Walkers and car-riders must be at school on time in order to take advantage of breakfast. Students that are tardy will be expected to eat breakfast at home.
- Student lunch, preschool through Grade 5: Free to all students
- Student lunch, Grades 6-8: Free to all students
- Student lunch, Grades 9-12: Free to all students
- Extra milk: 40 cents
- Adult lunch: $3.75
- Adult breakfast: $1
Students packing their lunch will pay 40 cents for milk.
In order for students to be considered for the instructional fee waiver, a completed instructional fee waiver form must be returned to your child’s school.
The Student-Parent Handbook for the 2020-2021 school year will be available on our district website, www.vinton.k12.oh.us, under quick links. Parents may also request a hard copy of the handbook at their child’s school.
