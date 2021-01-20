The South Central Ohio Jobs and Family Services has announced their 2021 meeting schedule.
Each monthly executive meeting will be held on the last Wednesday of each month with the November meeting being held the second Wednesday due to the holiday.
Full Board meetings will be held quarterly on the last Wednesday of January, May, and September with the December meeting pushed up a week.
As of now, executive meetings will be held at 1:30 p.m. and full board meetings at 2:00 p.m. Meetings are planned to be held at SCOJFS in Chillicothe but may be done virtually as well.
