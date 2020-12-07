The SCOJFS Board of Commissioners meeting - by teleconference on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 2:00pm.
If you would like to participate in this teleconference meeting, please contact Glenda Greenwalt at 740-772-7451 or Glenda.greenwalt@jfs.ohio.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.