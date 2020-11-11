The South Central Ohio Jobs and Family Services will be holding a meeting by teleconference on Wednesday Nov. 18 at 1:30 p.m.

To participate, please contact Glenda Greenwalt at 740-772-7451 or Glenda.greenwalt@jfs.ohio.gov.

