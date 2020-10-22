JACKSON — A scrap tire collection day is slated for Saturday, Oct. 24, from 8 a.m. to noon in Coalton.

The event will take place at the old school lot in Coalton. The event is open to the general public with a disposal cost of $1 per tire and a 10-tire maximum per load. Only cash will be accepted.

This event is being organized by the Jackson County Health Department in partnership with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

This service is available on a first-come, first-served basis. No semi or tractor tires.

