JACKSON — A scrap tire collection day is slated for Saturday, June 13, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Wellston.

The event will take place at the Solid Waste District Building, located at 1056 New Hampshire Avenue in Wellston. The event is open to the general public with a disposal cost of $1 per tire and a 10-tire maximum per load. Only cash will be accepted.

This event is being organized by the Jackson County Health Department in partnership with the GJMV Solid Waste District and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

This service is available on a first-come, first-served basis as long as space in the semi-trailer is available. Those disposing of tires will have to load their own tires onto the semi-trailer. Tires from businesses or tires on rims will not be accepted.

