The Southeast Ohio Food Bank will be having multiple distributions throughout the month of December.
On the dates listed below, distributions will be available from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. or while supplies last.
Dates of distribution include: 12/1, 12/2, 12/3, 12/4, 12/7, 12/9, 12/10, 12/11, 12/14, 12/15, 12/16, 12/17
Community members from the counties of Athens, Gallia, Hocking, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Morgan, Perry, Vinton, and Washington who are within 230% of the Federal Poverty Level are eligible.
If you are unable to pick up, a proxy can be sent instead. Any questions can be directed to the Southeast Ohio Foodbank at 740-385-6813 ext 2207.
