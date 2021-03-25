JACKSON — The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) is a federally-funded program administered by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Services Agency and in Ohio, by the Ohio Department of Aging (ODA). ODA provides additional state funds to support SFMNP operation within Ohio.
Seniors, must live in the ten counties included in the AAA7’s district which include Adams, Brown Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton, to be eligible for the $50 coupons.
Individuals must be age 60 or over at the time of application and households must be at 185 percent of the poverty level. In a household, both the husband and wife can be eligible separately for the coupons. Individuals can only receive the $50 in coupons (ten $5 coupons) one time per year and items must be purchased from authorized farmers only.
Applications can be found on the AAA7’s website at www.aaa7.org, under the “Happening Now” section on the Home Page and then the link for “Interested Participants”, or you can call 1-800-343-8112 to request an application or to ask any questions. The Agency can also be reached via e-mail for applications or questions at FarmersMarket@aaa7.org. Those interested must complete an application each year and use the current year’s application form.
“We at the Area Agency on Aging District 7 are committed to this exceptional program that helps seniors throughout our region,” stated Nina R. Keller, Executive Director of the AAA7. “For the first time last year, we were able to expand the program to all of our ten county region, improving the nutrition of older adults through increasing their consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables.”
Keller added, “This program is a win for the individual senior and for the farmer who can receive reimbursement for their locally grown produce. We encourage individuals who might be eligible and farmers who want to participate to contact us today.”
