MCARTHUR — Grab and Go each day 11 a.m. to 11:30. Call if you need another time.
Transportation available for persons 60 and older as well as Medicaid. Please call 740-596-4706 as soon as you have your appointment. We do medical and shopping.
The center will be closed for the holiday on Sept. 6.
Menus for the week of Sept. 6:
Monday — Closed
Tuesday — Ham, hash browns, cooked cabbage, cornbread muffin, watermelon (if available)
Wednesday — Lasagna, slaw, green beans, garlic biscuit, banana
Thursday — Beef, mashed potatoes, veggie, bread, brownie, Mandarin oranges
Friday — Taco wrap, refried beans, cobbler
Menus are subject to change. The center is handicap accessible. The vans are handicap accessible
