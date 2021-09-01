MCARTHUR — Grab and Go each day 11 a.m. to 11:30. Call if you need another time.

Transportation available for persons 60 and older as well as Medicaid. Please call 740-596-4706 as soon as you have your appointment. We do medical and shopping.

The center will be closed for the holiday on Sept. 6.

Menus for the week of Sept. 6:

Monday — Closed

Tuesday — Ham, hash browns, cooked cabbage, cornbread muffin, watermelon (if available)

Wednesday — Lasagna, slaw, green beans, garlic biscuit, banana

Thursday — Beef, mashed potatoes, veggie, bread, brownie, Mandarin oranges

Friday — Taco wrap, refried beans, cobbler

Menus are subject to change. The center is handicap accessible. The vans are handicap accessible

