Everything is still the same. Grab & go each day. Remember, you may get multiple numbers of meals for the week.

Transportation is available for medical and shopping for person 60+, Medicaid and some disabled. Vaccines are included in medical. Please call as soon as you know your schedule at 740-596-4706. We can schedule up to a year in advance.

Menus for the week of Aug. 30:

Monday — Fajita chicken strips, refried beans, fruit,

Tuesday — Turkey, green beans, hash browns, cornbread muffin, applesauce

Wednesday — Hot dog with sauce, baked beans, fruit

Thursday — Spaghetti with neat, pea salad, garlic bread, pears

Friday — Pork, mashed potatoes, brussel sprouts, roll, jello with fruit

Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.

