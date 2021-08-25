Everything is still the same. Grab & go each day. Remember, you may get multiple numbers of meals for the week.
Transportation is available for medical and shopping for person 60+, Medicaid and some disabled. Vaccines are included in medical. Please call as soon as you know your schedule at 740-596-4706. We can schedule up to a year in advance.
Menus for the week of Aug. 30:
Monday — Fajita chicken strips, refried beans, fruit,
Tuesday — Turkey, green beans, hash browns, cornbread muffin, applesauce
Wednesday — Hot dog with sauce, baked beans, fruit
Thursday — Spaghetti with neat, pea salad, garlic bread, pears
Friday — Pork, mashed potatoes, brussel sprouts, roll, jello with fruit
Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.
