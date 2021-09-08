Grab & Go each day 11-11:30. You may call if you cannot get here at that time. You may pick up 5 meals for the week.

The center is still closed for activities, but the office is open.

We have a levy this November and it is a renewal. This does not raise taxes. 317 Board also has a renewal, and this is the funding for our outreach program. Please consider these, and if you need an absentee ballot application, please call and we will send it with your lunches.

Transportation is available for medical and shopping. We also do Medicaid for medical appointments.

Menus for the week of Sept. 13:

Monday — Pork, slaw, lima beans, peaches

Tuesday — Grilled chicken, mixed veggies, AuGratin potatoes, roll, cherry crisp

Wednesday — Kielbasa, onions and peppers, hash browns, roll, Ambrosia

Thursday — Turkey and cheese sandwich, vegetable soup, crackers, grapes

Friday — Chicken and rice casserole, cinnamon apples, vanilla wafers, vanilla pudding.

Menus are subject to change. Some foods are not available as needed. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.

