JACKSON — For 31 years, September has been designated as National Recovery Month to celebrate the gains and improvements made by those in recovery from substance abuse and other brain illnesses.
Initially sponsored by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), the torch has passed to the community, with faces and voices of recovery serving as the central location for all recovery events. You can find recovery events nationwide at www.facesandvoicesofrecovery.org.
The 2020 Recovery Month theme, according to Gallia-Jackson-Meigs ADAMH Board Community Programming Coordinator Shannon Dalton, is “Join the Voices for Recovery: Celebrating Connections,” where those in recovery are encouraged to celebrate our diversity connections.
"There is support to be found and courage built when voices speak up for inclusion, respect, and opportunity," said Dalton. "Like these organizations, the Gallia- Jackson-Meigs Alcohol Drug Addiction and Mental Health (ADAMH) Board would like to remind you that we are here to serve the community."
Dalton added, "The Board continues to support and improve quality of life for residents; coordinating accessible mental health and addiction advocacy through education, prevention, treatment, and recovery supports."
The Board, say Dalton, works closely with the county hub programs (Jackson County SPARC, Gallia CPR and Meigs County Community Prevention Coalition) in shared goals to combat opioid addiction and offer support in prevention.
"Coalitions include community members, businesses, agencies, organizations, schools, faith-based leaders, and more," stated Dalton. "All coalitions are open to the public, and all are encouraged to attend and participate."
Dalton said, "Learn more about your local coalition and involvement by clicking on the ‘community coalitions’ tab at www.gjmboard.org."
In celebration of Recovery Month, the Gallia-Jackson-Meigs ADAMH board has partnered with Meigs County Community Prevention Coalition to sponsor a month-long event in Pomeroy.
"There is a 'well-wishes wall' at the park in Pomeroy to celebrate and honor those in their recovery journey," stated Dalton. "Those in recovery and community supporters can leave messages on tags to tie onto to the gate facing Court Street."
Dalton said, "On display with the wishes are the stories of local individuals in recovery. In addition to the wall, the coalition is encouraging encouraging the community to adopt healthy habits by enjoying a riverside walk."
If you or someone you know would like help in beginning a recovery journey, reach out to the Gallia-Jackson-Meigs ADAMH Board for information on local resources. The Board is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and can be reached by phone at 740-446-3022.
