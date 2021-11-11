COALTON — Servants of God Gospel Group from Kentucky will be at the Crossroads of Life Church of God in Coalton, on Sunday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m Everyone is cordially invited to attend an evening of worship with some old-fashioned down home Appalachian Mountain gospel music.

