JACKSON COUNTY — The Southern Hills Arts Council (SHAC) will be offering free summer art, theatre, music and craft classes to area students in grades kindergarten to fourth. Classes will be held July 27, July 29, and Aug. 3, 5, 10 and 12. Each class will start at 10 a.m. and end at 11 a.m. Classes will be held at the following locations: Jackson: The Markay (269 E. Main St.); Oak Hill: The Oak Hill Public Library (226 S. Front St.); and Wellston: The Depot (South Railroad Avenue). The latest you can register your child is prior to July 23. To register your child call 740-577-3841 or email the event chair at stewartkelcie@gmail.com
