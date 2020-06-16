Jackson County kids have missed out on so much this year, so the Southern Hills Arts Council (SHAC) has decided that the Jackson County High School Art Show will not be cancelled, but instead, the talented youths would have an opportunity to showcase their work virtually.
As in previous years, Best of Show takes home the top prize, and each respective high school will have their own first prize winner.
In addition, SHAC is excited to announce a new division — the People’s Choice Award. Hit that ‘Like’ button to cast your vote on the SHAC Facebook page! Time is up on Monday, June 29 and prizes will be announced the very next day.
The prizes for each of these awards have all been sponsored by individuals within the community:
- Jonathan and Susanna Blanton have sponsored the Best of Show award this year.
- Paul Brown has sponsored the People’s Choice Award, which is a new award this year.
- Doug and Alice Margee Jones have sponsored the 1st place prize for Wellston City Schools.
- Judge Stephen Michael has sponsored the 1st place prize for Oak Hill Union Local Schools.
- Bob And Sarah Eisnaugle have sponsored the 1st place prize for Jackson City Schools.
- Randy Dupree has sponsored the ribbons for each of these awards.
The Southern Hills Arts Council thanks all of the generous sponsors. SHAC would also like to take a moment to commend the art teachers from each of the schools for their dedication to the artistic enrichment of their students during this trying time.
If you have any questions about this virtual art show please feel free to call the Markay box office at (740) 577 -3841.
