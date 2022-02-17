JACKSON — Jackson County Sheriff Tedd E. Frazier recently held his annual awards presentation.
The purpose of the awards program is to recognize actions performed by members of the sheriff’s command.
The following awards were presented on Jan. 19, 2022:
Certificate of Appreciation:
Honorees receiving certificates were Captain Floyd Yates, Captain Tabetha Sprague, Lt. Eric McGhee, Clerk/C.O. Angela Neal, Sgt. Alden Mapes, Sgt. Matthew Rouse, C.O. Walter Davis, C.O. Seth Ervin, Cpl. Brittany Angel, C.O. Steven Snyder, C.O. Eric (Mike) Queen, Cpl. Garrett Jordan, C.O. Hunter Skaggs, C.O. Justin Cochran, C.O. Dylan Faught, C.O. Anthony Canter, C.O. Jonathan Plummer, C.O. Greg Keller, C.O. Noah Bates, C.O. Dakota Stout, and C.O. Christopher Sirback.
Note: Certificate of Appreciation are given for efforts that facilitate the operation of the Jackson County Correctional Facility and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Certificate of Merit:
Honorees receiving certificates and pins were Chief Deputy Scott Conley, Urias Hall, Sgt. R. Keith Copas, Sgt. Steve Wilbur, Sgt. Rick Zinn, Tracy Varner, Joseph Osborne, Jason Wilson, Leif Smith, Nick Spangler, and Steve Sickles.
Note: Certificate of Merit for Outstanding performance of duty under unusual or difficult conditions.
Certificate of Commendation:
Honorees receiving certificates were Sgt. Rick Zinn, Tracy Varner, Nick Spangler, Leif Smith, and Jason Wilson.
Note: Commendation Award presented to employees who have performed efficient and valuable service to the office, either by carrying out a specific task or in the performance of general duties over an extended period of time.
Perfect Attendance:
Received plaques were deputies: Joseph Osborne, Tracy Varner, Rick Zinn; and dispatchers: Rebecca Arbaugh, and Keshia Elkins.
Note: Awarded to employees who claimed no sick time during the year.
Safe Driving Awards
Received awards were deputies: Chief Scott Conley, Sgt. R. Keith Copas, Sgt. Stephen Wilbur, Joseph Osborne, Leif Smith, Nick Spangler, and Tracy Varner.
Note: Awarded to employees whose driving practices have exhibited sufficient ability to avoid chargeable accidents. Honorees will receive certificates and pins.
Life Saving Award
Awarded to employees whose actions were directly responsible for saving the life of a human life. Honorees received a certificate and a pin.
Sgt. R. Keith Copas: On Feb. 24, 2021, Sgt. Copas entered a residence on Wellston that was on fire and pulled a female in a wheelchair out of the residence. Sgt. Copas also assisted in locating the call, which Dispatch had trouble getting the address from the caller.
Sgt. Rick Zinn, Jason Wilson and Joseph Osborne: On Oct. 20, 2021 the three Deputies entered a residence to locate an escaped inmate from JCCF. Deputies quickly learned that the male had a self-inflected knife wound to the neck and began First AID, applying direct pressure to the wound until EMS staff arrived.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.