A memorial service for Shirley Jeane Morrison was held at the, Edge Wood Cemetery in Grottos, Virginia on June 4, 2021, (she departed from us on May 2, 2020).

This very same cemetery is where her beloved parents, siblings and one daughter (Melissa Delphine Parrish) rests.

Harold L. Morrison, appreciated everyone whom attended this special moment.

The attendees where: John and his wife Theresa Parrish, Dorothea Morrison, Karen Phelps. Would also like to thank her niece, great-niece, great-nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends that attended this special occasion. A personal thank you to her closest and most special friend, Ms. LaVerne McArthur.

