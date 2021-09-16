WELLSTON — The Sylvester Memorial Wellston Public Library, located at 135 E. Second St., will host a community shred-it day on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event is free to the community, though donations will be accepted. Attendees can bring up to five boxes or bags per shredding. Drive-thru service located in the library parking lot. No contact, and touchless. For more information, call 740-384-6660.
