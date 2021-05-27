Vinton County Athletic Boosters have announced that sign ups for Little Miss and Miss Vinton County are now open. Sign ups are planned for June 2nd from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. and June 12th from noon until 1:30 p.m. at Vinton County High School.

In order to enter, participants must be residents in the Vinton County Local School District and either be entering first grade in the coming school year for Little Miss Vinton County or entering any high school level grade for Miss Vinton County. An entry fee is needed for the Little Miss competition in the amount of ten dollars.

Anyone with questions should contact Aly Mash (740) 856-0362, Corey Harper (740) 270-4401, Lydia Leneger (740) 517-7094, or a Booster member.

