JACKSON — The Humane Society of Jackson County has announced that signups for rascal low cost spay/neuter clinics are coming up.
First, and foremost, pet owners should not bring their pets to the actual signups.
The signup for cats only will be on Saturday, March 13, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the FOP Lodge at the corner of Wood and High Streets in Jackson.
The signup for dogs only will be on Saturday, March 20, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the FOP Lodge at the corner of Wood and High Streets in Jackson.
The Humane Society noted that pet owners who are interested in signing up for the clinic, will need to bring a $33 cash only deposit per animal, of which $3 is nonrefundable. 2021 prices for procedures, vaccines are to be announced, and may vary slightly from prior years.
