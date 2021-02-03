With the weather turning and the snow falling seemingly without end, it’s important to know the differences between warnings issued by local and national agencies.
There are two bodies that can issue weather warnings, county sheriffs and local national weather services offices. Sheriffs are who issues Snow Emergencies but local weather services issue warnings on winter storms and winter weather advisories.
Snow Emergencies have a three level system that follows as such:
LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive
- very cautiously.
LEVEL 2:
- Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.
LEVEL 3:
- All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.
The National Weather Services has the authority to issue warnings, watches, and advisories. These include:
Winter Storm Watches are issued when there is the potential for significant and hazardous winter weather within 48 hours. It does not mean that significant and hazardous winter weather will occur but that there is the possibility of it.
Winter Storm Warnings are issued when a significant combination of hazardous winter weather is occurring or imminent.
Weather Advisory will be issued for any amount of freezing rain, or when 2 to 4 inches of snow (alone or in combination with sleet and freezing rain), is expected to cause a significant inconvenience, but not serious enough to warrant a warning.
Further definition of significant and hazardous winter weather is defined by five inches or more of sleet/snow within a 12 hour period or seven or more inches within a 24 hour period. If ice accumulation causes damage to trees and power lines or wind accumulated with snow causes life threatening conditions, the weather can then be considered hazardous.
All weather advisories, be they issued by a Sheriff’s Office or the National Weather Service, should be taken seriously and with caution. If the weather has reached the level of hazardous, contact your employer to see if you are to attend work.
