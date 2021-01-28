The Southern Ohio Council of Governments (SOCOG) will hold its next board meeting on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 9 a.m. via electronic communication.

Please contact 740-775-5030 ext. 103 for an invitation to participate. Board meetings usually are held the first Thursday of the month at 27 West Second Street, Suite 202, Chillicothe Ohio 45601.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments