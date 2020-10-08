JACKSON — The Jackson Band Boosters’ students of the month for September were Aaren Edwards and Gabby Soria.

Edwards plays clarinet in the 8th grade band at Jackson Middle School.

Soria is a senior at Jackson High School and plays alto saxophone. Soria is also the Band President.

The band directors recognize one middle school band student and one high school band student each month.

The Jackson City School Band says mark your calendar for the “Band Spooktacular” on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. More details pending.

