South Central Ohio Job and Family Services’ Board of Commissioners will be meeting by teleconference on Wednesday, July 29 at 1:30 p.m. If you would like to participate in this teleconference meeting, please contact Glenda Greenwalt at 740-772-7451 or Glenda.greenwalt@jfs.ohio.gov.

