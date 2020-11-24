Vinton County’s South Elementary has announced their honor roll for the first quarter of the school year.
In the 1st grade class, we have the following students being recognized:
with all A’s:
- Emma Cain, Aiden Day, Addilyn Dillinger, Vayda Jarvis, Kaison Johnson, Teagan McFadden, Sadie Sharp, Maxton Tackett
with A’s and B’s:
- Trayson Combs, Scarlet Cotner, Brantley Clark, Wyatt Fout, Gunner Haybron, Rheagan McKibben, Gabriel Moore
In the 2nd grade class, we have the following students being recognized:
with all A’s:
- Colton Bay, Arianna Carr, Adalyn Coleman, Jaymison Hart, Alexander Lambert, Skylee Moss, Payton Ridley, Parker Riegel, Carlee Ward
with A’s and B’s:
- Isaiah Blanton, Kalen Boyer, Ashlynn Camp, Kyle Day, Jody Hicks, Matthew Hunter, Gannon Kiefer, Matthew Morris, Hunter Smith
In the 3rd grade class, we have the following students being recognized:
with all A’s:
- Timothy Nichols
with A’s and B’s:
- Jasmyne Bloomfield, Ethan Forrest, Jackson Glover, Macie Gussler, Madison Kelley, Denver Nicholson, Damian Nixon, Sophia Perry, Urijah Prater, Helen Saunders, Xander Scarberry, Cayden Seckman, Layne Zimmerman
In the 4th grade class, we have the following students being recognized:
with all A’s:
- Nolan Claar, Wyatt Howell, Felicity Leach, Alexis Lindsey, Colt Matteson, Preizlee Wiseman
with A’s and B’s:
- Scotty Day, Peyton Eby, Cayden Hoyt, Carsen Jones, Allen Melton
In the 5th grade class, we have the following students being recognized:
with all A’s:
- Landon Prater, Maci Kim
with all A’s and B’s: Alexis Caudill, Andrew Hoyt Jr., Shelby Patterson
