South Elementary's "Sues-tastic" Holiday Program By Miles Layton Editor Dec 8, 2022 HAMDEN – South Elementary presented the "Sues-tastic" Holiday Program on Thursday.Show featured the Grinch and all the Little Whos from the school.Whos' songs were Trim Up the Tree, Deck the Halls, Santa Claus is Coming to Town, You're a Mean One-Mr. Grinch, and Welcome Christmas.The song Oh Little Town of Bethlehem comes form 5th grade Recorder Band.Show's Mayor narrator was Uriah Prater and narrator being Peyton Ridley.Grinch was portrayed by Gannon Kiefer and TW Combs played Max the dog.Kaylee Ward played Cindy Lou Who, the small child.Cindy Lou Who soloist 1 was played by Addlyn Coleman.Cindy Lou Who soloist 2 was played by Macy McManis.The song Where are you Christmas comes from the Cindy Lou Who soloists.Heart Who was played by Clara Ramage.Dancers were Aryia Mullins, Paisley Reed, Kiara Coleman, Izzy Quick, Emma Cain, Isabella Sowers, Allison Hopddix, Raylin Floyd, Lilly Case, Gretchen Covel, Emma Kovaleski and Zara Case.Waiters and waitresses Whos were Teagan McFadden, Laney Perry, Landon Perry, Xavier Scarberry, Drew Leach, Levi Nutt, Olivia Fravel, Sakura Williams, Shawna Wiseman and Addison Temple.Banner carrying Whos were Zane Henderson and Jase Seckman.Christmas Spirit Whos was the 1st grade class with preschool and kindergarten being the Noisemaker Whos.Musical Whos came from Miss King's 5th grade class.Fah Rah Whoos came from the 3rd grade class.Greeters were the 4th grade Volunteer Fuzzy Sock Greeters.
