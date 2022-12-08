HAMDEN – South Elementary presented the “Suess-tastic” Holiday Program on Thursday.
top story
South Elementary's “Suess-tastic” Holiday Program
- By Miles Layton Editor
-
- Updated
- 0
HAMDEN – South Elementary presented the “Suess-tastic” Holiday Program on Thursday.
Show featured the Grinch and all the Little Whos from the school.
"The program was delightfully Seuss-tastic! The students did a wonderful job on their whole group songs and individual roles," Principal Miranda Smith said. "Ms. Pridemore’s hard work showed through the performers, and stage props. We are incredibly lucky to have such a talented and creative music teacher! Miss King’s 5th grade recorder performance was a great addition! We have such a great group of students and staff members. Already looking forward to next year!"
Whos’ songs were Trim Up the Tree, Deck the Halls, Santa Claus is Coming to Town, You’re a Mean One-Mr. Grinch, and Welcome Christmas.
The song Oh Little Town of Bethlehem comes form 5th grade Recorder Band.
Show’s Mayor narrator was Uriah Prater and narrator being Peyton Ridley.
Grinch was portrayed by Gannon Kiefer and TW Combs played Max the dog.
Kaylee Ward played Cindy Lou Who, the small child.
Cindy Lou Who soloist 1 was played by Addlyn Coleman.
Cindy Lou Who soloist 2 was played by Macy McManis.
The song Where are you Christmas comes from the Cindy Lou Who soloists.
Heart Who was played by Clara Ramage.
Dancers were Aryia Mullins, Paisley Reed, Kiara Coleman, Izzy Quick, Emma Cain, Isabella Sowers, Allison Hopddix, Raylin Floyd, Lilly Case, Gretchen Covel, Emma Kovaleski and Zara Case.
Waiters and waitresses Whos were Teagan McFadden, Laney Perry, Landon Perry, Xavier Scarberry, Drew Leach, Levi Nutt, Olivia Fravel, Sakura Williams, Shawna Wiseman and Addison Temple.
Banner carrying Whos were Zane Henderson and Jase Seckman.
Christmas Spirit Whos was the 1st grade class with preschool and kindergarten being the Noisemaker Whos.
Musical Whos came from Miss King’s 5th grade class.
Fah Rah Whoos came from the 3rd grade class.
Greeters were the 4th grade Volunteer Fuzzy Sock Greeters.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.