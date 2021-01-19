The Southeast Ohio Foodbank and Kitchen will be hosting a food distribution at the Vinton County Fairgrounds on Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. until noon.
A photo I.D. and a validation of residency that is no older than 60 days is required.
Registration is also needed and can be done at freshtrak.com by entering Vinton County’s zip code.
Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact the SE foodbank at 740-385-6813 ext. 2207.
