Throughout the month of April, the Southeast Ohio Foodbank will be hosting food distributions for those that qualify. They will be held each Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
There will be no distribution on Monday, April 5.
Residents of the following counties and who are within 230 percent of the federal Poverty Level are eligible for service:
- Athens
- Gallia
- Hocking
- Vinton
- Jackson
- Lawrence
- Meigs
- Morgan
- Perry
- Washington
Distributions can be collected at the Southeast Ohio Foodbank at 1005 C.I.C Drive in Logan. Identification and proof of residency no older than 60 days is needed.
Proxies may be assigned for those unable to attend pickup. Anyone with questions can be reached at 740-385-6813.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.