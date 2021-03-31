Throughout the month of April, the Southeast Ohio Foodbank will be hosting food distributions for those that qualify. They will be held each Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

There will be no distribution on Monday, April 5.

Residents of the following counties and who are within 230 percent of the federal Poverty Level are eligible for service:

  • Athens
  • Gallia
  • Hocking
  • Vinton
  • Jackson
  • Lawrence
  • Meigs
  • Morgan
  • Perry
  • Washington

Distributions can be collected at the Southeast Ohio Foodbank at 1005 C.I.C Drive in Logan. Identification and proof of residency no older than 60 days is needed.

Proxies may be assigned for those unable to attend pickup. Anyone with questions can be reached at 740-385-6813.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments