McARTHUR — The Southeast Ohio Foodbank, a program of Hocking Athens Perry Community Action, will be hosting a mobile market in Vinton County on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Fresh produce and other food items will be given to families who are residents of Vinton County and under 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.
Where: 31471 OH-93, McArthur, OH 45651
When: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Photo I.D. and proof of residency no more than 60 days old is required. Pre-registration is required for this event. Visit freshtrak.com and enter your Vinton County zip code.
For more information, please contact the Southeast Ohio Foodbank by calling (740) 385-6813. For information on all other HAPCAP programs, please contact Valerie Keeney at valerie.keeney@hapcap.org, or (740) 767-4500.
